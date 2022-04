ECHO — Echo/Stanfield braved the cold and held off 4A McLoughlin for a pair of nonleague wins — 9-4 and 10-3 — on Tuesday, April 12. “We were freezing,” E/S coach Saul Castro said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have it at our place or at Mac-Hi. Our field was flooded. I worked it from like 9 a.m. until game time. The first game, the sleet was really coming down.”

