Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County appoints new manager

By Madonna Mantione
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a months-long search and added weeks of debates and meetings, Luzerne County Government has a new top manager.

Applause rang out inside the Luzerne County Courthouse as Randy Roberston was named County Manager.

Nine of 11 county council members voted to hire the Kentucky native at a council meeting Tuesday night.
Councilmember Chris Perry voted ‘no’ and Tim McGinley abstained, but a majority was reached, making it official.

“There was a lot of polarization on council in the past, a lot of debates going on about who should be the next county manager, so I’m just happy that we appointed somebody,” said Kendra Radle, Chairwoman, Luzerne County Council.

Luzerne County Manager search intensifies

This long-awaited decision comes exactly three weeks after none of the three finalists, including Roberston, were able to secure the seven council votes needed to get the job. Now, his appointment concludes months of uncertainty over who will lead the county full-time.

“This was one of the most important, if not the most important decisions council will make in the coming months and in the past couple months, so we wish him the best, it’s definitely a difficult job, he will definitely have his hands full, but we’re happy to have him in Luzerne County,” Radle explained.

Tom Dombroski is one of the residents who has been following every twist and turn in this process. He is glad to see it come to an end.

“I think everybody sort of came together for the good of the county, and for all 324,000 people, I think it was the right thing to do, you know,” said Tom Dombroski, Dallas.

Greg Brannan has high expectations and looks forward to the future.

“I hope very much that he is the county manager that this county has needed since they adopted home rule, and that’s really all I have to say about it. I hope that he’s the change agent we need,” Brannan said.

Randy Robertson was not present at tonight’s council meeting but his first day on the job is expected to be June 1.

