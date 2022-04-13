ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Immaculata defeats Phillipsburg - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jayson Labrador powered Immaculata to an 8-4 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg as he went 2-4 with three RBI. Danny Ferguson, AJ Johnson, TJ Rabosky, and Christian Martell each recorded an...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Warren Hills defeats Morris Hills - Boys lacrosse recap

Aidan McLaughlin scored three goals as Warren Hills used a big second quarter to defeat Morris Hills 9-7 in Washington. Morris Hills (4-2) took a 1-0 lead into the second quarter before Warren Hills (3-3) scored seven goals and headed into halftime up by four. Warren Hills was able to hold on for the win despite Morris Hills outscoring it 4-2 in the second half.
WASHINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan defeats Manasquan - Softball recap

Allie Porbansky tossed seven innings of one-hit ball and struck out nine while allowing one earned run and two walks to lead Matawan past Manasquan 7-1 in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-2) jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning before tacking on two more runs in the fifth. Chloe Montalvo finished 2-3 with one home run, two RBI, one run, and one walk.
MATAWAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Sports
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
NJ.com

Softball: No. 13 Ramapo gets past Indian Hills (PHOTOS)

Savannah Ring got an RBI and stole a base to help Ramapo get past Indian Hills 3-1. McKenna Lont also finished with an RBI for Ramapo (6-0), which won its sixth straight game to open the season. Indian Hills fell to 4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
RAMAPO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Ferguson
NJ.com

Softball: Marchese tosses one-hitter for No. 8 Notre Dame

Emma Marchese threw a one-hit shutout as Notre Dame, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 7-0 winner over Ewing on Thursday in Ewing. Marchese walked three and struck out four in the win, which lifted the Irish to 4-1 on the season. Notre Dame will take its four-game win streak to a Saturday game at Ivy Hill Park in Newark against Morris Catholic.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculata#Phillipsburg Baseball#N J High School Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Nese, Belvidere blank Mount St. Mary - Softball recap

Gianna Nese pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking none in Belvidere’s 4-0 victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Kylie Graham was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Belvidere (4-1) and Audrey Charous went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases. Shea Murphy allowed...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford defeats Park Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Bonagura and Tyler Collins scored two goals to lead Rutherford past Park Ridge 9-8 in Rutherford. Matthew Chin, Joe Cerchione, Danny Carr, Sal Fernandez, and Zach Herninko each tallied a goal for Rutherford (3-1) as well. Herninko also scooped up five ground balls while Bonagura had four. The N.J....
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Morris Knolls - Boys lacrosse recap

Mikey Kloepfer’s two goals and three assists lifted Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-2 victory over Morris Knolls in Scotch Plains. Jake Monroy had three goals and an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-1), which erupted for six goals in the second quarter to take a 7-1 lead into halftime. Chase Alber scored two goals, Matthew Power had one with an assist, Aidan Fairweather added a goal and Alexander Lo made seven saves.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy