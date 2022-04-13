ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chase, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Reno, Rice, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Harper, Kingman, Lincoln, McPherson, Reno by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Harper; Kingman; Lincoln; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south-central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through noon today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Harrison; Marion A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN CASS...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMP COUNTIES At 1031 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Gilmer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Diana around 1035 PM CDT. Ore City and Cedar Springs around 1045 PM CDT. Lone Star and Jenkins around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lassater and Avinger. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McPherson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: McPherson; Saline WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south-central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PLEASANTS...CENTRAL RITCHIE...WIRT...SOUTHWESTERN TYLER NORTHEASTERN JACKSON AND WOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and northern and northwestern West Virginia.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Marion FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and streams and creeks are swollen. A strong storm system will impact the area this afternoon through Wednesday morning, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals are in the 2 to 4 inch range in the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARION COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...mid 80s to mid 90s.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES.. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...11 AM CDT until 8 PM CDT.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice Heightened Fire Danger Tuesday The combination of gusty southwest winds and low humidity may lead to a heightened fire danger Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening, especially south of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 135. There is some uncertainty regarding how dry it will get behind a dryline moving through, and how strong the winds will be. It should be noted, though, that if the driest air works into central and south-central Kansas, the pattern favors the potential for a higher end fire event over a small portion of the area. Please stay tuned for later updates and possible watches or warnings.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 14% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, CENTRAL AND NORTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, PARTS OF THE WESTERN LOW ROLLING PLAINS, MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY, AND REEVES, LOVING, WINKLER, AND WARD COUNTIES RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 14% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...From 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 3 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES.. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...11 AM CDT until 8 PM CDT.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX

