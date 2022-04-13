ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * WHEN...From early this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water will rise onto the west bank flooding property of the Bogue Falaya Towers at East Boston Street and threatening commercial property on the east bank near Military Road. Bogue Falaya River Park and Christ Episcopal School grounds will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 PM CDT Thursday was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested, and will continue to fall to 6 feet later this morning to early this afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.5 feet on 05/22/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. In Nevada, Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Major RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...mid 80s to mid 90s.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...mid 80s to mid 90s.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...mid 80s to mid 90s.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from west to east-northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from west to east-northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. In Nevada, Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher will become possible tonight as a swath of heavy rainfall is forecast across a portion of the watch area in response to a cold front moving through the region. This rainfall on top of recent rains could increase flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Le Flore; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher will become possible tonight as a swath of heavy rainfall is forecast across a portion of the watch area in response to a cold front moving through the region. This rainfall on top of recent rains could increase flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne BREEZY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected this afternoon. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph. The breezy and gusty conditions will diminish this evening. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN

Community Policy