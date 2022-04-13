Wise and Willing, Priscilla’s Story

Sign up for Caleb’s newsletter here. What are people saying about me when they preface my arrival by telling the rest of the people at the party that I’m “a lot”? A lot of what? A lot of fun? A lot of stress? A lot of people’s worst nightmare? At this point, many of us know what a person means when they say someone is “a lot.” But on a grammatical level, using an adjective of unspecified measurement should make absolutely no sense. Imagine if I called someone “a few” or “a bunch” or “some.” Your mind would grasp for a phrase to fill out the meaning of the sentence by specifying the contents of the quantity in question. But not for a lot. You don’t need to be a lot of anything. You can just be a lot.

