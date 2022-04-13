ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Beloved Raleigh coffee shop owner dies after fight with ALS

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndzPc_0f7UsNzR00

A beloved fixture in the north Raleigh community has died.

Jeanne Luther, who battled ALS for years, died Tuesday morning.

She was the wife of John Luther. They owned the popular Sola Coffee Café at 7705 Lead Mine Road.

For years, the shop hosted the Hot Mini 5K to help wounded veterans. Then the fundraiser became even more personal after Jeanne Luther's diagnosis - raising money for ALS research.

Up until very recently, Jeanne Luther would visit the café to see the staff and regular customers.

"It's been the sweetest three years of our marriage," John Luther told ABC11 in September 2021 . "While it's an impossible thing to deal with, it's strengthened us. It's allowed us to minister and love people better -- love each other better."

In a social media post , Sola said it would reopen April 19.

The visitation for Jeanne Luther will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home and a funeral and celebration of her life will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Providence Church.

Comments / 7

Related
WRAL News

Sola Coffee co-owner passes away

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh restaurant community is mourning the loss of longtime Sola Coffee co-owner Jeanne Luther. Luther passed away after a years-long battle with ALS. The cafe announced her passing via social media post on Tuesday. "In God’s providence, my dear wife and momma to Ben, Mara,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Sola Coffee Caf#Mitchell Funeral Home#Providence Church
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cbs17

Visit gone wrong: Man stabbed while visiting friend in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was stabbed while visiting a friend Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Officials said a male subject “was visiting a friend when another subject walked up to him and stabbed him in the stomach” just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Caught on camera: Man stabbed twice in neck in downtown Raleigh

Caught on camera: Man stabbed twice in neck in downtown Raleigh. A deadly stabbing in downtown Raleigh was caught on eight surveillance cameras from multiple angles; however, Wake County's district attorney says the man who pulled out his knife will not face charges. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Luke Notestine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot while inside car near downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was found shot inside a car near downtown Raleigh on Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Idlewild Avenue and E. Edenton Street around 10 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police did not give an update on the man's condition.
RALEIGH, NC
Page Six

Person shot at rapper DaBaby’s North Carolina estate

A person was shot on the grounds of rapper DaBaby’s estate in North Carolina, police said. The Troutman Police Department said the shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the rapper’s sprawling $2.3M estate. Records show the property where the shooting occurred is owned by rapper Jonathan “DaBaby”...
The Independent

Guest sues beachfront hotel after cockroach climbed into his ear while he slept and caused him hearing loss

A man is suing a South Carolina hotel after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he slept and allegedly caused him hearing loss, according to court documents.Todd VanSickle of Ohio has filed a lawsuit for alleged negligence against  Sands Ocean Club Homeowners Association and Ocean Annie’s Operations, Inc, who operates Sands Ocean Club Resort at Myrtle Beach.According to the lawsuit, Mr VanSickle stayed at the hotel in July 2021 and woke up with “extreme pain” caused by a cockroach crawling into his ear.The incident has caused Mr VanSickle to suffer hearing loss and disruption to his daily routine both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

One person dies after Saturday morning crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — One person has died after a Saturday morning crash in Raleigh on Capital Boulevard, according to a Raleigh police officer on the scene. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of US-1 North and South Homestead Drive. US-1 is also known as Capital Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy