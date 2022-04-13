Dog dies in Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog died in a house fire in Greensboro on Tuesday night, and one person was taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The call reporting the fire on the 4000 block of Olympia Drive came in at 7:43 p.m.

A person was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation problems.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.