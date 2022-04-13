MCSO BUSTS 4 FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT

A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
A man probably got more than he bargained for when he allegedly attempted to rob a gun store in Calgary's Inglewood neighbourhood. The man, who police believe is connected to two gun store robberies in a week, allegedly attempted to rob the store armed with pepper spray, only for an employee to turn the tables and use his pepper spray against him.
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
