Montgomery County, TX

MCSO BUSTS 4 FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 10, 2022, around 11:00 pm, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies...

www.mocomotive.com

Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI

DETROIT, MI

