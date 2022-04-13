ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Incumbents take Newberry, Archer elections

By Seth Johnson
mainstreetdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local municipalities held elections Tuesday for three separate commission seats, with four other races featuring only one candidate. In Newberry, incumbent Monty Farnsworth won the election by only three votes,...

Star News Group

GOP Club endorses Sabosik, Furmato, Archer for re-election

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Republican Club has unanimously endorsed Mayor Robert A. Sabosik, Councilman Joseph Furmato and Councilwoman Charlene Archer for re-election to their municipal posts. A crowd of Republicans gathered for the club’s meeting, including New Jersey Assemblyman John Catalano, welcomed Point Pleasant Borough back into the 10th Legislative District following legislative redistricting.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Rolling Stone

Two Residents of Trump-Loving Retirement Community Plead Guilty to 2020 Voter Fraud

Click here to read the full article. Two residents of the Florida retirement community The Villages pleaded guilty to voting more than once in the 2020 presidential election, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Charles Barnes, 64, and Jay Ketcik, 63, could face five years in prison for the third-degree felony, but will avoid jail time as long as they participate in 50 hours of community service and take a three-month civics class, among other requirements outlined by the state attorney. “If you comply with these conditions during the period of deferred prosecution, no criminal prosecution concerning this charge will be instituted in this...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WJCL

Republican Kandiss Taylor qualifies to run for Georgia's governor seat

Doctor Kandiss Taylor has qualified for the Republican primary in Georgia's race for Governor. Doctor Taylor is from Baxley and has worked in education for 19 years. Baxley is running on a pro-faith, pro-fun, and pro-life platform. Doctor Taylor will be on the May 24th Republican primary ballot along with...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Georgia Governor Signs Amended Budget With More Pay, Refunds

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing increased revenues, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an amended budget that includes pay boosts for state employees, hundreds of millions of dollars to restore education cuts and an earmark of more than $1 billion for tax refunds. Kemp said the state was in...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston Joins Others Around State In Asking Governor To Veto Local Business Protection Act

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Be careful what you sign. “Business is being put ahead of people,” said City of Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston. Thurston joins more than 20 mayors in Florida, asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto SB 620, better known as the Local Business Protection Act. “I think it’s an overreach, and the legislation is poorly crafted,” added Thurston. So, what is SB 620? In short, it gives a business an easier path to suing the local government. A business needs to be at least three years old and prove a local ordinance costs them at least 15% of their profits. “Residents, who are in the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
PennLive.com

Eight-term incumbent Sue Helm announces she will not seek re-election to her House seat

State Rep. Sue Helm announced on Monday she will retire from the House of Representatives at the end of her current term. Helm, a Republican from Susquehanna Township, has represented the 104th state House District for the past 16 years. Her district was redrawn during the legislative reapportionment process and is now more Democratic leaning. It represents different parts of Dauphin County than in the past as well as no longer includes a section of Lebanon County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Times-Republican

No challengers file to take on local legislative incumbents

As the deadline for candidates to file the necessary paperwork to run for state and federal office came and passed on Friday, neither of the politicians who would represent Marshall County in the Iowa Legislature after the 2022 election will face challenges from the opposing party. Secretary of State Paul...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
News On 6

State Supreme Court Elects To Not Take Case Regarding Special Election

The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided to not take action on an upcoming Special Election for Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate seat. Attorney Stephen Jones went before the court Wednesday, arguing that the Special Election was unconstitutional. Jones also launched a legal challenge against the state's election board in February. In...
OKLAHOMA STATE
