Rockingham, NC

Rockingham sets public hearing for annexation request

By William R. Toler
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
City of Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Nearly 52 acres of land could soon fall within the city limits pending the outcome of a public hearing.

Goshen Medical Center has submitted a voluntary annexation petition to the city of Rockingham for 51.96 acres on U.S. 74 Business, east of Clemmer Road, according to Assistant City Manager John Massey. The petition was submitted April 1.

Massey said the company plans to develop a medical office on the property and wants access to city services, specifically sewer. Water service is already available.

In order to do that, however, Massey said an 8-inch gravity sewer line will have to be extended along and across the highway — at an estimated cost of $300,000.

The city built a new pump station for the nearby Holiday Inn Express — which is across the street — several years ago, according to Massey.

The majority of the tract falls in Rockingham’s ETJ, but the remainder sits in Hamlet’s, Massey pointed out.

Along with the annexation request, Massey said city staff recommends that the property currently in Hamlet’s ETJ be zoned as Highway Business.

Councilman Steve Morris asked if the company plans to subdivide the property.

“They have no intention on subdividing at this point,” Massey said. “They do acknowledge that that there is other commercial development potential with the property — which is part of the reason for annexation, to go ahead and get sewer down there.”

He said the planning board did not receive the petition in time for its April meeting and will make a recommendation following its next meeting on May 3.

However, Massey asked that a public hearing be set for the council’s next meeting on May 10.

He said the hearing will include both the annexation and rezoning.

In addition to decisions on the Food King project and a demolition ordinance, the council also voted to:

  • approve an audit contract with Anderson Smith & Wike
  • waive interest fees on a property tax bill that was not the fault of the taxpayer.

