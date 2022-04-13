ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinecrest, FL

Positive People in Pinecrest : James Lee

By Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestminster Christian School senior James Lee is the school’s Silver Knight nominee in the General Scholarship category. He’s also founder and president of Westminster Vision, a non-profit organization that collects new and gently used eyeglasses and donates them to those in need. “We’ve done donations locally as...

