Sacramento, CA

Man fatally struck by car while trying to steal catalytic converter: police

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

A man died after being hit by a car while he was trying to steal its catalytic converter early Monday, Sacramento Police Department officials said.

Police said officers responded to Timberlake Drive at 4:45 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, WFLA sister station KTXL reported .

Police said the man was tampering with the car that hit him, and they believe he was trying to steal the car’s catalytic converter before he was struck.

The driver of the car spoke to police about what happened and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released about the people involved.

