Sulphur Springs, TX

SSISD Board Of Trustees Accept Application, Agree To Consider Chapter 313 Agreement For Proposed Manufacturer

 2 days ago
Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Monday evening agreed to review an application for an appraised value limitation on qualified property for completion, then send it to the state for review for Chapter 313 compliance then, if approved, to consider the request from business considering establishing a Sulphur Springs...

WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
Business
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
HURST, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for April 4, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting April 4, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

State Board Of Education To Increase Texas History Instruction To Six Grade Levels

AUSTIN, Texas – At its April meeting, the State Board of Education voted to significantly increase instruction in Texas history. The board directed its Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) review work groups to include Texas-specific standards in kindergarten-grade 2, grade 6, and grade 8, and to keep Texas-specific standards as a focus for grade 7. Currently, Texas History is taught in grades 4 and 7; with this significant increase, students will study Texas and the people and events that define it in most grade levels prior to high school.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Council Invite Community To Upcoming Events

Rodeo, Lewis and Abron Medical Fundraisers, First Responders Events, Kids Kingdom Work Days Coming Up This Mont. Sulphur Springs City Council, before addressing the business and action items on the regular April meeting agenda, took time at the beginning of the Tuesday night, April 5, 2022 council meeting, to report on and invite community members to attend a few upcoming events they are involved in or aware of that will be happening in the next few weeks in town.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSISD Trustees Approve Professional Contracts, Three Dozen Other Personnel Matters

Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees approved professional employment contracts for the 2022-2023 school year as well as three dozen other personnel matters Monday night. Overall, one notice of retirement, 18 resignations, seven new hires and 10 job swaps were approved as recommended Monday which impact all district campuses and including aides, administrators, teachers, coaches, directors and coordinators.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for April 11th, 2022

Need someone for general lawn care: mowing on weekly basis, putting out fertilize two times per year, cleaning flower beds, trimming shrubs, etc. Live in Miller Grove area. Call 903 473 6408. Collection of old Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper bottles, some full and capped $8 for all, MAN CAVE ALERT:...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
US News and World Report

Understanding Federal vs. State vs. Local Taxes

When it comes to talking about taxes, federal income tax gets the lion's share of the attention. However, it is far from the only money paid by U.S. residents to the government. Most states have income taxes, and nearly 5,000 taxing jurisdictions across 17 states have local income taxes as well, according to the Tax Foundation, an independent nonprofit that conducts tax policy research.
INCOME TAX
Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

