Pinecrest, FL

Positive People in Pinecrest : Rachel Graff

By Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Rachel Graff is Miami Palmetto High School’s Silver Knight Nominee in the area of Art. Graff’s Silver Knight community service project was called ThreadFlowers305. She began the project during the 2020 pandemic lockdown. “I would make these purses with a flower on it,” she says. “I...

