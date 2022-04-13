ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low-flying helicopters over Boston Marathon route no cause for concern, police say

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO: State Police say low-flying helicopters are part of safety preparations for Marathon Monday. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Do not be alarmed if you see helicopters flying low over the Boston Marathon route in the coming days.

Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday the National Nuclear Security Administration will conduct low-altitude flights to measure expected background radiation as part of race day safety preparations.

Flights will begin Thursday, April 14 and last until Marathon Monday on April 18.

“These are a normal part of the joint security plan and are no need for alarm,” State Police said.

The advisory from State Police came as officials in Boston met Tuesday to discuss marathon security. The meeting was previously scheduled but took on new meaning in light of the subway shooting in New York City.

While officials do not believe there is a threat to Massachusetts, or the marathon, Transit Police are staffing the trains and stations with extra officers on race day. Boston Police are doing the same along the finish line.

