ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘No prior warning’: Businesses worry about new shelter coming to East Spokane

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Qzu_0f7UpRJK00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city is closer than ever to securing a new homeless shelter location. Nearby neighbors aren’t happy they’re the final choice for the shelter.

City officials have been looking for months, with every location being shot down by neighbors and businesses nearby.

The new shelter would be at 4320 E. Trent avenue in East Spokane. That’s about a half-mile north of Avista Stadium and half-mile east of Spokane Community College. It’s an industrial area not close to schools, daycares or homes, but businesses still say it’s too close to them.

“We’re all concerned about the problems it’s going to bring into the neighborhood,” said Jerry Tyson. He owns Oriental Market.

It’s the kind of problem Tyson wants nothing to do with. His business is about a mile from the new shelter.

“I know that they’ve had five or six other places that they’ve been asked not to come to, and we don’t want them here either,” he said.

The city’s actually looked at almost 100 locations before eyeing the 33,000 square foot warehouse in the old Berg building.

“It’s not a concentrated business district. It’s in an industrial area,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward.

Woodward says they’ve been in touch with the businesses nearby but not everyone feels listened to.

“We have done neighborhood engagement for this shelter. That happened last week,” the mayor said.

“Johnnie Perkins came out and talked to us and told us we’re going to get what we’re going to get,” Tyson added.

“We had no prior warning to this. The meeting that we did have — the city administrator made it seem like it was a done deal. It could not be renogotiated or stopped or even looked at in another place,” said another concerned business owner in the location.

Some business owners who shared their concerns wanted to remain anonymous. They’re worried about people targeting their businesses if they come forward.

“Even though the facility is supposed to be drug free and so forth, I think it will increase the activity around in our area,” the business owner added.

The mayor says there will be increased security, police patrolling and a hotline people can call with immediate issues. There will also be wraparound services for mental health and drug addiction on site all the time. It’s a new space to get people off the streets business owners hope doesn’t put them out of business.

“It could potentially be irretrievably damaged.”

All that’s left is for the city to sign the lease and announce who will officially run the shelter. Lastly, the City Council has to vote on a zoning change which will allow a shelter in an industrial location. City Council could vote on it as soon as next Monday, and both City Council members in the district sent a letter last week to nearby businesses letting them know they support a shelter in the warehouse location.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 10

John Russell
1d ago

End of previous post: - making them comfortable places to live or even tolerating homeless camps or allowing people to live under bridges and overpasses. That just allows these poor souls to continue in their misery and spoils the area for everyone else that lives nearby. The crime and trashing with garbage and human waste of an area that is caused by this is awful for every involved and the ones harmed the most are the people that we cause to remain addicted by foolishly helping them to continue on that path. The best way to help is not put up with it. I fully support places like the Union Gospel Mission. They will help people to actually get clean and sober as well as feed them and give them a bed to sleep in at night but they require the people they help to stay clean. They will not allow people under the influence to stay. They have thousands of success stories. That is what we should be supporting as a decent and thoughtful community.

Reply
2
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s not getting any better’: Spokane businesses near homeless shelters want change

SPOKANE, Wash.– The City of Spokane wants feedback about where to add a new homeless shelter. City leaders have been searching for months and say people keep shooting down possible locations. Business owners who are close to the homeless shelters that already exist said they know it’s hard to find more space, but they’re paying the price. The owner of...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Government
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Homeless Shelter#Spokane Community College#Oriental
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Curing Spokane’ producer purchases warehouse for city’s newest homeless shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local industrial developer is tired of the growing homelessness issue in his hometown, so he decided to become part of the solution. Larry Stone owns industrial properties and warehouses all over the West Coast, but his roots are in Spokane. It’s a city he loves but one he doesn’t think is heading in the right direction. He produced the documentary “Curing Spokane” back in 2019 about crime issues and possible solutions for the city to address the concerns. You can see that documentary HERE.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We can help make a change’: To help the housing shortage, current home owners are being asked to share

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — With a housing shortage this severe, no solution is off the table. Kootenai County is getting creative with housing solutions for families. Home sharing is a form of renting used across the country. The Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership is ready to bring home sharing to North Idaho to help homeowners earn extra rent and fill a critical need for more affordable housing.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Euclid Avenue between Market and Freya Street to have temporary closures overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — Both directions of Euclid Avenue between Market and Freya Street will have intermittent closures on Wednesday and Thursday night. Euclid Avenue will close for up to 20-minutes at a time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on April 13-15. Drivers who use both directions of the road should plan for additional time to prevent delay. The Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

SCRAPS reduces adoption fees to make room for new dogs

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane's SCRAPS Animal Shelter currently has 30 adoptable dogs in their care, but hey only have space for 40 dogs. In order to make more room for the new dogs they expect to take in, SCRAPS is reducing adoption fees for pets. "We're just seeing...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy