Baseball fans flock to PNC Field for RailRiders’ home opener

Jacoby Vaughn, 7, of Forest City waits in line with his baseball glove on his head for the gates to open at PNC Field Tuesday night. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

MOOSIC — Long lines, sweet smells and the crack of the bat could only mean one thing: professional baseball is back in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Baseball fans from all over the area could hardly wait to get through the gates of PNC Field on Tuesday night as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders opened up the home portion of their season hosting the Norfolk Tides. See game coverage here.

“I’ve got to support the local team,” said Don Flynn, a Wilkes-Barre native and longtime RailRiders ticket holder. “I’ve been coming here for 18 years.”

As they do every year, the RailRiders pulled out all the stops to make the 2022 home opener as memorable for fans of all ages as possible.

While fans waited for the gates to open (which they did at 5:30 p.m., about an hour before first pitch), a RailRiders FanFest held just outside the main gates provided a ton of fun for the whole family.

Steve Badyrka and his son Benjamin, from Throop, spent some time at the FanFest before making their way inside PNC Field for the game.

“I’m a big fan,” Steve said, while Benjamin admitted that he wasn’t as a big a fan of the game. “I love it here.”

The Badyrkas were two of a seemingly-endless line of fans gathered outside the gates when they opened. Once inside, fans could find their seats, head to the gift shop and pick themselves up some Railriders gear or they could follow their noses to the concession stands, where you could find all the staples of a good ballpark experience: hot dogs, nachos, ice cream and ice-cold refreshments.

A RailRider lineup chock full of promising prospects, like Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial, and MLB veterans like Miguel Andujar and Greg Bird promised a good show for fans of the Yankees’ Triple-A club.

For Flynn, the player he was looking forward to seeing most didn’t make his major league impact with the Yankees, but rather the Atlanta Braves, the team Flynn roots for each summer.

“Ender Inciarte played a couple years in Atlanta, I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Flynn said. “There’s a couple other major leaguers we’ll get to see, too.”

Ceremonial first-pitch duties were handled by longtime WNEP-TV sports anchor Jim Coles, PNC Bank regional president Pete Danchak and former Penn State quarterback (and West Scranton alumnus) Matt McGloin.

The National Anthem was performed before the first pitch by Chris Bohinski, co-host of WBRE-TV’s PA Live!, which was broadcast live from PNC Field earlier in the day. Bohinski was handling the anthem duties for the second year in a row.

“With the mixture of how perfect a day it is, and that we’re moving back to some semblance of normalcy with the pandemic, I couldn’t think of a better honor then to be asked back,” Bohinski said.

The RailRiders will be home the rest of the week, taking on the Tides five more times from Wednesday through Sunday, and fans will have plenty of chances to catch their team in action this summer.

Before first pitch, Wilkes-Barre native David Walker expressed his desire to make more trips up to PNC Field this season.

“I just love watching baseball,” Walker said. “I haven’t been up here too much before, but I will be this year.”