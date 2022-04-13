ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

COVID cases rising in western Washington

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDSEi_0f7UpBQw00

SEATTLE — Now to the pandemic and the latest numbers from the Seattle-King County Health Department.

Right now, the county is seeing an average of 484 new cases each day. That is three times the number of cases reported about a month ago.

That is still a much lower number than the peak of omicron, when King County was reporting 6,500 new cases per day.

Now Washington is forming a work group of public health officials to help recommend metrics for reinstituting a mask mandate.

The state public health official says the rise in cases is concerning, but the state is not alarmed.

Business wasn’t especially brisk at this COVID-19 testing site along Aurora Avenue, but people are still showing up concerned they might have contracted the coronavirus.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

  • Brooklyn subway shooting: Manhunt continues; police look for U-Haul (Live updates)
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

“I have a runny nose and I’m getting weak,” said Segaye Tewole. “And I’m coughing.”

Tewole was among those who came here because they have symptoms, even though he says he is vaccinated and boosted.

So, he is doing what health officials say anyone should.

“I am not feeling well,” said Tewole. “So I have to check my status.”

He is not alone. Dr. Scott Lindquist, the state epidemiologist, says he is concerned by what he sees.

“Yeah, so, I think the big concern is we’re seeing a modest increase on the west side of the state here,” he said, “where we’re seeing more patients being diagnosed.”

Lindquist says soon a work group will be created to determine whether masks and other restrictions should be reimposed.

“It’s way too early to institute mandatory respiratory guidance right now,” he said. “But our guidance has always been recommending masks.”

Still, Dr. John Lynch, a UW Medicine infectious disease specialist, says with more people using rapid COVID-19 tests at home, it may be difficult to get a clear picture of how many people are actually sick.

“We don’t know how big the number is of people with COVID in our community,” he said. “What we do know is that people are going to start ending up in the hospital; and that’s the metric we’re paying the closest attention to right now.”

Both he and Lindquist suggest reimposing the restrictions on yourself: get vaccinated; get boosted, twice, if eligible; wear a mask indoors, and keep personal distance.

They also recommend taking a home test if you have symptoms or are going to be with a lot of people.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 64

Jules Baby
2d ago

Aaaaaahhhhh! We're all gonna die!!😱Good grief, give it up. Covid isn't going away and it's definitely not scary anymore.The jabs are scarier!

Reply(27)
41
Larry Kautzman
2d ago

Nope, no more useless mandates!! “Cases” is not the metric at this point of Covid

Reply(1)
20
Me Myself
1d ago

The tests give false positives..and are typically made in China. 🤪 We have zero desire of being experimented on with the covid biohazard jabs. We aren't going back to wearing useless germ collector masks. Inslee needs to stop hanging onto his emergency powers for money. The people who took covid jabs will continue to get covid until they die Because they ruin your immune system and organs. They tend to cause covid. The Chinese and Russians aren't covid jabbing their military. That alone says it all

Reply
3
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
CBS News

Dozens of top D.C. officials test positive for COVID

Dozens of top officials in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Many of them attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner last Saturday, for which guests needed to show proof of vaccination but did not need to present a negative COVID test or wear a mask. CBS News' Lana Zak sits down with Dr. Jay Varma, the director of the Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response at Weill Cornell Medicine, to discuss the outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Covid#Omicron#Manhunt#Investigate Kiro7 Com
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

When it comes to articles on Seattle billionaires, the two men that most commonly feature are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Those two men certainly get a lot of press, so today, I thought I would turn my attention to a different Seattle entrepreneur. And look at the story of the person who has the title of the youngest billionaire in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

Washington Gov. Inslee Signs Rollback of Police Reform Bill

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Thursday rolling back part of the state’s sweeping police reform legislation from last year after law enforcement and key Democratic lawmakers agreed the original bill went too far. The measure, House Bill 2037, makes clear police can use...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy