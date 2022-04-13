ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘Labor force is never going to be the same,’ Restaurants, hospitality industry reflecting changing workforce ideals

By Amanda Roberts
fox8live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Restaurateurs and restaurant owners say it’s great to get diners back in the dining rooms, but without workers and rising costs they’re having to get creative to handle the huge demand. “I’d love to be able to add instead of taking away shifts but...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Leading a Restaurant Culture with Warmth and Hospitality

Talent Will Only Get You So Far — Chef Roy Yamaguchi opened his first restaurant with a ton of backing and a ton of talent. About four years later, that restaurant shut its doors and was sold for 10 cents on the dollar after learning an extremely valuable lesson. “You need to have the ability to operate a restaurant from A to Z.”
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Rosedale, LA
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
Greyson F

Popular Asian Restaurant Forced to Close

A popular Chinese restaurant is closing.Orijit Chatterjee/Unsplash. Opening a restaurant has always been a risky investment. According to the Perry Group, 70 percent of restaurants will fail between three and five years. And yet, even those restaurants that manage to establish themselves as local favorites, external problems can materialize and derail a once successful endeavor. COVID, supply shortages, and other new issues have plagued restaurants not only in metro Phoenix but around the country, which has led to once-popular restaurants closing up shop. The growing list of restaurant closures now includes a local favorite from south Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Force#Labor Law#Hospitality Industry#Service Industry#Food Drink#Wvue
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy