Columbus, WI

Rural Dane Co. fire engulfs barn, damages two other buildings

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

COLUMBUS, Wis. — A fire fully engulfed an empty barn and damaged two other buildings at a property in far northeastern Dane County Tuesday afternoon, the Columbus Fire Department said.

In a news release Tuesday night, the fire department said the barn fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Highway 89 between Columbus and Waterloo. Firefighters had to deal with strong winds and downed power lines that were still live to fight the flames.

Crews were at the scene until 6:40 p.m.

The barn suffered significant damage from the blaze.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. A damage estimate was not available Tuesday night.

No animals were injured in the fire.

