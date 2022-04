Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proposing a new Office of Community Safety to oversee five key city departments — including MPD. Frey revealed his proposal for a new government structure Tuesday, a change Minneapolis voters approved via a ballot question in the 2021 elections. The charter amendment, often referred to as the "strong mayor" amendment, explicitly defined the mayor as the city's chief executive with full administrative control over city departments. It also reduced the power of the city council, which is now tasked solely with legislative responsibilities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 DAYS AGO