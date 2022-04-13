ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol hosts Special Olympics Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run

By Ricco Holston
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
Special Olympics Florida kicked off their campaign with the 39th annual law enforcement torch run Tuesday in Tallahassee.

In efforts to raise money for nearly 60,000 Special Olympics athletes, the torch run unites law enforcement units from across the state to bring the torch of hope to the Florida State Summer Games.

Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody says it's good representation and important for the community.

"Law enforcement particularly has for decades been coming out and showing their support for these athletes by doing these torch runs. I believe that it is uniquely important for law enforcement to continue to show up and show the community why they volunteer for these dangerous jobs, why they have sought to dedicate their professional lives, because they love the folks in their community," Moody said.

Special Olympics Florida is looking to win gold medals this year in June.

