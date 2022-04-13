'Horrifying, gruesome, traumatizing.' Some commuters' fear grows following Brooklyn subway shooting

Trains on the Long Island Rail Road are running on schedule, but some riders are concerned after Tuesday's subway attack in Brooklyn.

Elijah Rios says most of the time he feels safe while taking the LIRR or MTA, but recently that has changed.

"As of recently, it's kind of been getting a lot harder at night to get home more and more without seeing that's something horrifying, gruesome, traumatizing," Rios says. "Quite honestly, I love the trains, I love the bus, but I can't really take all of that."

Other commuters, like Arturo Garcia, say they feel safe despite the day's shooting and other altercations he has witnessed.

"You see that and those things happen and they can happen anywhere," Garcia says.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison says they don't believe there is any connection to Suffolk County, but police are in contact with NYPD intelligence.

"...We're not too concerned, but we will always be prepared," Harrison says.