Residents hopeful to see section of Farnam become a two-way street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Neighbors on Andover Terrace in North Oakland say their street is cracking, shifting and sliding. The city put barriers up on Andover Terrace to block neighbors and visitors from driving down a stretch of the street where the road is literally pulling away from the sidewalk Andover Terrace sits in North Oakland and it forks off of Bryn Mawr Road. The huge intersection between Bigelow and Centre Avenue is directly underneath with the old Schenley High School in the distance. Neighbors said they don’t feel safe and the city sent out an engineer Thursday to take some measurements and mark some spots to bore holes in the ground to try to figure out what’s happening beneath the surface. “I had mentioned it to (Councilman) Lavelle’s office and he kind of could look underneath and could see there was something going on down there. I don’t know the details, but at least 2 years ago,” resident Cynthia Vanda said. Neighbors want to know if it’s a slide, a sinkhole or a mine subsidence issue and how long it’ll take to shore up this once beautiful street.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO