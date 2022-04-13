VIDEO: Tornado spotted by storm chaser near Williamson-Bell County line

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A little over three weeks after a tornado outbreak in Central Texas , another tornado was spotted near the Williamson-Bell County line Tuesday.

Jeff Mangum of Tornado Trackers caught the “robust” tornado on camera northwest of Jarrell just after 5:30 p.m. At the time, he was driving on Interstate 35 in the city of Jarrell. Williamson County said deputies had to shut down both sides of I-35 for a short time, in case the tornado crossed the highway.

“There’s a tornado on the ground, David!” Mangum told Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans on the air.

As Mangum watched the storm, he described a second funnel trying to come down from the storm.

Mangum was also with us on March 21 for that tornado outbreak and gave us a live look of one of the tornadoes that day as it passed near the city of Taylor. You can follow his group, Tornado Trackers, on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and through its website .

KXAN viewers sent in their own videos and photos of the April 12 tornado, which could be seen from Jarrell, Florence and eventually from Bell County as it traveled.

Here’s what the view looked like from the Sonterra West neighborhood in Jarrell.

Shalene Schlenker captured her view of the tornado in Florence.

And this was the view of the storm from Salado in Bell County.

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said it got reports from deputies of “two separate possible tornadoes” in the county. The First Warning Weather team explained we won’t know the exact number until the National Weather Service does.

“That may count as one tornado in Williamson County in our area, or if it touched down and lifted several times, that could be counted as more than one tornado,” Yeomans said.

Yeomans said we’ll probably know for sure either Wednesday or Thursday after the NWS can conduct its damage surveys.

The day after the storm on Wednesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell declared a local state of disaster after about 15 structures were found damaged near Florence. The disaster declaration will be in effect for seven days. County commissioners can choose to extend it.

“We are grateful that we did not have any serious injuries due to the storm in our county, but our prayers are with the families in Bell County who did experience tremendous loss,” Gravell said in a press release.

You can report tornado damage to the state online.

