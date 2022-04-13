ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield hosts study over Grant Avenue Parkway project

By Ivie Macy
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield will be hosting a Neighborhood Open House Workshop to talk about the next steps in the Grant Avenue Parkway project.

Anyone is allowed to come to the workshop from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th at the Parkview High School cafeteria. The cafeteria is on the south side of the building through doors 12 and 13.

Planning consultants will be doing a qualifications analysis of a portion of the Grant Avenue Parkway improvement corridor. The study is meant to help figure out what areas are qualified for a variety of economic development and neighborhood revitalization tools.

“Neighborhood Revitalization and Economic Development are two of the four overall goals of the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement effort,” explains Economic Vitality Director Amanda Ohlensehlen. “This analysis was done in coordination with extensive corridor planning efforts to facilitate private investment that will work in step with the public infrastructure improvements and the community’s vision for this corridor.”

The final study report and recommendations are expected to be brought to City Council in late spring 2022.

