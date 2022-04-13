Tampa Bay native set to play Richard Nixon in new Showtime series

Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 15-17), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Bon Jovi is coming to Tampa! His concert kicks off Friday night at 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena. Saturday April 16. When:...
The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
Comments / 0