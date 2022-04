It has been one crazy year for Owen Power. After being drafted first overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, competing in the Olympics for Team Canada, and leading Michigan to a Frozen Four birth, it’s been quite the whirlwind for the 19-year-old prospect. The latest development in his young career occurred Friday when Power signed his entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. With the expectation he will make his NHL debut in Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, what can Sabres fans realistically expect when he steps into the lineup? While we will likely see flashes of the elite defenseman he will become, it is important to temper expectations for the rookie.

