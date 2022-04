Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Leon, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Milam; Robertson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Milam and Robertson in Central Texas * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockdale, Cameron, Hearne, Thorndale, Calvert, Bremond and Milano.

