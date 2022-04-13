Freeze Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Ongoing rises continue on the mainstem Red River of the North in the northern portion of the valley. At the sites where the Flood Warnings are cancelled, crests have already occurred and rivers will continue to recede. Otherwise, the tributaries have crested and river stages are receding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Fourth St underpass at Gateway Drive (Hwy 2) closes. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 33.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Saturday was 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

22 DAYS AGO