Chouteau County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 02:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below 30 MPH, but breezy conditions will continue for the next few hours.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central...
TRAFFIC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster Northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon will combine with relative humidity values falling below 30 percent to produce an elevated risk of fire spread through today. A burn ban is in effect until May 14th.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Lake George Saratoga Region, central and eastern Mohawk valley, southern Vermont, Berkshires, Taconics and Northwestern Connecticut. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton THIS MESSAGE IS FOR TEST PURPOSES ONLY THIS IS A TEST MESSAGE. END OF THE 2022 WEST VIRGINIA STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL The Practice Tornado Warning has expired, and the 2022 West Virginia Tornado Drill has ended. We thank all who participated, and hope your safety preparedness programs worked properly. If you have any questions about severe weather safety preparedness, please contact your nearest National Weather Service Office, or local Office of Emergency Management for assistance. Repeating...the practice Tornado Warning and 2022 West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill have ended. THIS IS A TEST MESSAGE. THIS IS A TEST MESSAGE. DO NOT TAKE ACTION BASED ON THIS MESSAGE.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front Light snow will impact much of Glacier County this morning A cold front will bring light snow and gusty northerly winds to much of Glacier County through the morning hours. New snow accumulations generally be less than an inch over the plains of Glacier County and areas along Highway 2 over Marias Pass, with 1 to 3 inches in Glacier Park. Visibility could be reduced to less than a half mile at times in areas of heavier snowfall. Slippery roads due to snow accumulation is possible through late morning, particularly on highway 2 west of Browning and highway 89 north of East Glacier. Anyone traveling should be prepared for reduced visibility and some slippery areas where the snow accumulates.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Chichagof Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, heaviest over the mountains and across Raton Pass. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet and Eastern Las Animas County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties. Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous, making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10 corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have been decreasing during the past couple of hours, and advisory wind speeds are no longer expected. Therefore will let the Wind Advisory expire at 9 PM PDT. It will remain breezy for a while longer this evening and again on Sunday afternoon.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move towards the Shumagin Islands on Sunday and then stall through Monday. On the backside of this low, a tightening pressure gradient resulting in gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods of reduced visibilities of one quarter mile Sunday morning through Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher Light snow to affect Southwest MT overnight Periods of light snow will fall across much of Southwest MT overnight. Visibility will fall below one half mile at times, and roadways could be come snow covered and slippery. Total snow accumulations by morning will generally range from a quarter of an inch at lower elevations to about 2 inches in the mountains. Those traveling across Southwest MT overnight should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern to northeastern Maryland and the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, the Shenandoah River Valley in Virginia, and the eastern West Virginia panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT/6 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...All of western and central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT/6 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Caldwell, Greater Burke, Eastern McDowell, Greater Rutherford and Eastern Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

