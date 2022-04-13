Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, heaviest over the mountains and across Raton Pass. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet and Eastern Las Animas County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO