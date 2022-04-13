WATCH: New Smyrna Beach firefighters rescue dog that fell into manhole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach firefighters have shown another example as to why dogs are man’s best friend.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The city’s fire department on Sunday successfully rescued a dog that had fallen into a manhole. Engine 52, Tower 50 and Battalion 50 responded the scene at Beacon Street and Inlet Street Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters said the “dog is doing good.”
See the video below:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1