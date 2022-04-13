WATCH: New Smyrna Beach firefighters rescue dog that fell into manhole

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach firefighters have shown another example as to why dogs are man’s best friend.

The city’s fire department on Sunday successfully rescued a dog that had fallen into a manhole. Engine 52, Tower 50 and Battalion 50 responded the scene at Beacon Street and Inlet Street Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the “dog is doing good.”

