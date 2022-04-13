ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

WATCH: New Smyrna Beach firefighters rescue dog that fell into manhole

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHoAo_0f7UlHIm00

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach firefighters have shown another example as to why dogs are man’s best friend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The city’s fire department on Sunday successfully rescued a dog that had fallen into a manhole. Engine 52, Tower 50 and Battalion 50 responded the scene at Beacon Street and Inlet Street Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the “dog is doing good.”

See the video below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

7 violations issued since New Smyrna Beach started youth curfew

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach says it has handed out seven curfew violation citations since a youth curfew was enacted on Wednesday. The curfew is in effect for people under 18 east of Riverside Drive and for groups of 30 or more elsewhere in the city limits from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and legal holidays, city officials said.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
CBS Austin

Firefighters rescue dog with head stuck in car's tail light

SAN ANTONIO –The San Antonio Fire Department was dispatched to help get a curious dog’s head out of a taillight after it got stuck trying to help his owner fix his car. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services shared on their Facebook on Friday that Bullis, a lab mix was hanging out in the backyard when his owner was working on a vintage car. That’s when Bullis decided he wanted to help. Bullis wanted to get a closer look at the taillight and ended up getting his head stuck, where the tail light is supposed to be.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WESH

New Smyrna Beach officials to discuss rowdy spring break crowds

The New Smyrna Beach City Commission has called a special meeting for Wednesday night to address rowdy spring break crowds. “If families want to visit our town and be guests in our community, we welcome them and hope they have a great time. However, unaccompanied juveniles roaming our streets and neighborhoods causing problems for our residents and businesses will not be tolerated. We are a family-friendly destination and will take whatever measures are necessary to remain so,” said Mayor Russ Owen ahead of the meeting. “If you dropped your child off in New Smyrna, it’s time to come get them.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
WESH

Man dies after being found severely burned in Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after officials said he was found severely burned in an Orlando intersection. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to him. The case has taken a turn since the 36-year-old victim Suwayne James died. On April 5 just before midnight, a...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Manhole#Firefighters#Fire Department#Battalion 50#Cox Media Group
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy