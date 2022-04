San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is back in the staring lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians. The Giants held Belt out of the lineup on Wednesday against a left-hander and then they had Thursday off. He is back on first base and batting second in Friday's opener. Wilmer Flores is shifting to third base and batting sixth. Luke Williams is out of the lineup after helping fill in on Wednesday.

