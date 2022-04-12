ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police arrest suspect in 2019 hit-run crash that fatally injured pedestrian in Logan Heights

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Authorities on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of fleeing a 2019 crash that fatally injured a pedestrian crossing a Logan Heights street, San Diego police said.

Gustavo Reyes is suspected of striking and fatally injuring 52-year-old Maria Estrada Romero on Nov. 15, 2019, as Romero was crossing Kearney Avenue at Cesar Chavez Parkway, according to San Diego police traffic Sgt. Victoria Houseman.

Romero was hospitalized and died two days after the crash , authorities said. A few days later, investigators released photographs of the white Ford F-150 suspected of striking her as its driver turned off of Cesar Chavez Parkway.

Investigators identified Reyes "after an extensive investigation," according to Houseman, who said police obtained an arrest warrant for Reyes on suspicion of felony hit and run. U.S. Marshals arrested him Monday evening at a Logan Heights business near South 28th Street and National Avenue, less than a mile from where the deadly crash occurred.

Jail records showed Reyes was booked Monday night into the downtown San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run causing death, as well as several misdemeanor driving offenses. He remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $202,000 bail.

Houseman said the investigation remains active and anyone with information about the crash is urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident. The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street. Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WECT

Second arrest made in fatal hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol has made a second arrest in connection to a fatal hit and run, which took place last September in Wilmington. Lindsey Perry Yelton, 24, of Wilmington, has been charged with accessory after the fact: felonious hit and run death and aid and abet driving while impaired.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have arrested the driver they say is responsible for 13-year-old Jaquile Jackson’s death. Greenville resident Jamal Stephenson, 36, was arrested for felony hit and run and driving while license revoked. Stephenson was identified from evidence left at the scene of the crash and...
GREENVILLE, NC
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Hit And Run#Sgt#U S Marshals
US News and World Report

Police: Fatal Car Crash Followed Hit-And-Run, Beating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico were investigating Monday whether those in a car that crashed while speeding, killing two of the nine people packed inside, were involved in a hit-and-run and the beating of a homeless man reported before the accident. Albuquerque police said it appeared...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids, pet dog in Florida

A physical therapist from Connecticut was convicted Thursday evening of killing his wife, three young children and the family's dog two years ago in central Florida.A 12-member jury found Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. He was accused of killing his 42-year-old wife Megan, and his three children, Zoe, 4; Tyler, 11; and Alek, 13. The family’s dog, Breezy, was also found dead in the home. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.Earlier Thursday during closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WBIR

Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last Thursday night, a motorcyclist was enjoying his hobby and driving near downtown Knoxville. Then, the night took a turn for the worst. Jonathan Harter was hit by a red Toyota at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Bertrand Street. The Knoxville Police Department said the driver left after hitting him, leaving him in the road with multiple injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AZFamily

Police detain suspect in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist in West Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police believe they’ve found the driver who hit a bicyclist and left them in the road in West Phoenix Thursday morning. It happened just southwest of 51st Avenue and Interstate 10 at about 7:30. Few details were immediately available, but police said the man on the bike was seriously injured. Sgt. Vince Cole said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
PHOENIX, AZ
WSMV

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run incident in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run morning Wednesday in Antioch. According to a crash report obtained by News4, officers responded to a crash at Hobson Pike and Hamilton Church Road and found a man unconscious, bloody, and barely breathing in the roadway. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy