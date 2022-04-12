Police arrest suspect in 2019 hit-run crash that fatally injured pedestrian in Logan Heights

Authorities on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of fleeing a 2019 crash that fatally injured a pedestrian crossing a Logan Heights street, San Diego police said.

Gustavo Reyes is suspected of striking and fatally injuring 52-year-old Maria Estrada Romero on Nov. 15, 2019, as Romero was crossing Kearney Avenue at Cesar Chavez Parkway, according to San Diego police traffic Sgt. Victoria Houseman.

Romero was hospitalized and died two days after the crash , authorities said. A few days later, investigators released photographs of the white Ford F-150 suspected of striking her as its driver turned off of Cesar Chavez Parkway.

Investigators identified Reyes "after an extensive investigation," according to Houseman, who said police obtained an arrest warrant for Reyes on suspicion of felony hit and run. U.S. Marshals arrested him Monday evening at a Logan Heights business near South 28th Street and National Avenue, less than a mile from where the deadly crash occurred.

Jail records showed Reyes was booked Monday night into the downtown San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run causing death, as well as several misdemeanor driving offenses. He remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $202,000 bail.

Houseman said the investigation remains active and anyone with information about the crash is urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .