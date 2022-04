Vermilion High School, 1250 Sanford St., is presenting its spring musical, “The Sound of Music.”. “The Sound of Music” is a longtime favorite of audiences. “This family-friendly musical is a classic, and the audience of course will love seeing and hearing their favorite scenes and songs from the movie,” said Kim Judd, band and theater director. “Our students bring the story and songs to life in an amazing way.”

VERMILION, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO