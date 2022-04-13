ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Lerner’s exploring possible sale of Nationals

By Alex Flum
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – There could be a change of ownership for one professional organization in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the Lerner family, who has owned the Nationals since 2006, one year after baseball’s return to the district, has started the process of exploring changes in the team’s ownership structure, which could include selling the team.

Under the Lerner’s, the Nationals have made five playoff appearances in 15 years, including a World Series title in 2019. The team was originally purchased by Ted Lerner for $450 million. Ted’s son Mark Lerner has served as the team’s managing principal owner since 2018 when his father, who is currently 96-years-old, stepped down.

It also remains to be seen how this news may effect negotiations with franchise cornerstone Juan Soto.

In recent years, owner Mark Lerner said his family would never sell the team. Manager Davey Martinez said on Monday that Lerner called him and he was shocked to hear the news.

Forbes currently values the Nationals franchise at approximately $2 billion.

WDVM reached out to the Nationals organization for a copy of the Lerner’s statement, but had not received a response at the time of publication of this story. WDVM will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Former coach weighs in on Chris Caputo

(WDVM) — On Monday, George Washington introduced Chris Caputo as the new men’s basketball coach. Caputo has spent over two decades as an assistant head coach, mainly under legendary head coach Jim Larrañaga at Miami and George Mason. “Chris is very well organized, very disciplined, and he’s going to put together a program,” said Larrañaga. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

How an Elon Musk-led Twitter could change social media

Twitter has often led social media rivals with its stricter content moderation practices. The company was among the first to boot former President Trump from its platform, and went a step further than Facebook by issuing a permanent ban on Trump.
BUSINESS
