ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police searching for hit and run suspect

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

The white, early-2000s model Chevrolet pickup in the below photo allegedly hit another vehicle near SW 29th and Council and fled the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BaJR_0f7Ugm9I00
Oklahoma City police are searching for this pickup, which was allegedly involved in a hit and run.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the suspect’s pickup is missing its hood and had a black toolbox at the time of the crash.

Teenager stabbed in Enid

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or go to www.okccrimetips.com , if you have information on the suspect. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Hit And Run#Crime Stoppers#Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy