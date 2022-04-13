Oklahoma City police searching for hit and run suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

The white, early-2000s model Chevrolet pickup in the below photo allegedly hit another vehicle near SW 29th and Council and fled the scene.

Oklahoma City police are searching for this pickup, which was allegedly involved in a hit and run.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the suspect’s pickup is missing its hood and had a black toolbox at the time of the crash.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or go to www.okccrimetips.com , if you have information on the suspect. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

