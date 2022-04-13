ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle lines form on Jurich's candidacy as U of L athletic director

By Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Befitting the uphill climb to restore Tom Jurich as the University of Louisville’s athletic director, supporters held a strategy session Tuesday evening on Steeprun Road.

Jim Patterson, Dr. Mark Lynn, J.D. Nichols joined other prominent U of L donors and former athletes at the clubhouse of Overlook at St. Thomas, united in the belief Jurich’s 2017 firing had been undeserved and misguided and determined to get him a hearing as the university pursues a permanent replacement for Vince Tyra.

“We are all fans here,” said Hal Bomar, a member of the university president’s council. “We want our voices heard. We had a guy who was here for 20 years who took this athletic program to heights it’s never been to before and he was rudely dismissed and it was not properly done and it was illegal. . .

“I think he wants to come back. I think he truly loves this city. He truly loves this university. He will come back and he will do it with zest and I think he can get this program back on the rails both financially and athletically.”

No candidate for the U of L job has more vocal advocates or more vehement detractors than does Jurich, whose tenure was marked by dramatic growth, competitive success and repeated scandals.

The supporters who assembled Tuesday night did so overlooking the offices of Glenview Trust, the company founded by former U of L board chairman David Grissom, who oversaw Jurich’s ouster.

The irony of the setting was not lost on former U of L trustee Bill Stone, who attended the meeting as a Jurich supporter. But neither was Stone oblivious to U of L’s factionalized fan base, the difficulty of reconciling conflicting camps and the objections of Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum, who is still smarting from being forced out by Jurich following the 2000-01 season.

“From what I can determine, if Tom were hired at lunch, most major donors who’ve been absent from the program would be back by dinner,” Stone said. “I believe Tom is a special talent, but I also think it’s very important that the university be organized and together and act as one and that involves getting Denny in the tent. That’s an issue.”

Uniting U of L’s various factions behind a single candidate for athletic director may take more doing than even Jurich’s biggest backers can manage. Monday night, addressing a listening tour audience of former U of L athletes and coaches, Crum reportedly said, “If Tom Jurich is brought back to U of L, I won’t be involved.”

Crum would neither confirm nor deny that comment on Tuesday—a university spokesman said the meeting was not recorded --but when asked if it would be possible for him to coexist in a tent with Jurich in charge, he replied, “No.”

“My answer, should anyone care, is HELL NO,” texted Susan Sweeney Crum, the coach’s wife.

Rick Kueber, the Planet Fitness franchisee whose company sponsors U of L’s basketball practice facility, responded to a Tweet carrying Crum’s reputed comment with “Well said.”

Kueber declined to elaborate on his Tweet Tuesday afternoon, but he has made no effort to conceal his sentiments. On Feb. 22, after a pro-Jurich billboard sparked discussion about a second Jurich administration, Kueber had tweeted, “Business rule #1: never re-hire a terminated employee.”

Don McCauley, who has abandoned season tickets to Louisville men’s basketball and football games after a commitment spanning more than 40 years, said he objected to the level of Jurich’s compensation, to his standing by men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino through a series of scandals and to the idea of restoring leadership he deems responsible for problems that continue to plague the university.

“You’re going to hire back the guy that basically is at the root of the issues you had because toward the end of his reign he didn’t do his job well and he protected his friend, Rick Pitino, versus being his boss?” McCauley asked. “You can’t justify that. . .What am I missing?”

WAVE TV personality John Ramsey, who has led the local effort to restore Jurich as U of L’s AD, said he did not see him as divisive. Emphasizing Jurich’s experience and crediting him with “charisma, integrity, drive and focus,” Ramsey called him a “proven commodity,” and called on the university’s selection committee to reach out to him “so that he can come out publicly and say, ‘I’m interested.’ ”

With requests for proposal for an athletic director search firm due by Friday and listening tour stops scheduled through next week, the selection process is unlikely to unfold quickly. Josh Heird observes his four-month anniversary as U of L’s interim athletic director on Wednesday.

“They’ve let it drag on so long that people are now going to their neutral corners,” Stone said.

If they should come out fighting, don't be surprised.

Tim Sullivan: 502-582-4650, tsullivan@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @TimSullivan714

