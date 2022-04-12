ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Chiefs pick up win, tie with Northmen in baseball opener

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H606D_0f7UgWyY00

CHEBOYGAN — Kevin Baller was probably expecting to see some rust shown by his team in its first time on the field this season.

But it didn't happen Tuesday.

Instead, the Cheboygan varsity baseball coach was thrilled by the sharpness of the Chiefs, who picked up a 1-0 victory over the Petoskey Northmen in game two of a non-conference home doubleheader.

After battling to a 1-1 tie in the opener, the Chiefs (1-0-1) earned a hard-fought one-run triumph to seal an unbeaten day against their rivals.

"Petoskey's a very good baseball program and for us to do that, especially with that being our first time on the field, that's great," said Baller. "I thought the kids handled themselves well against a very good baseball team. Not a lot of hits on either side, and both teams played very good defense. There weren't any blunders I can think of that hurt either team, so they were just two good ballgames."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYGKD_0f7UgWyY00

The Chiefs scored game two's lone run in the third inning, when senior Daniel Wilcome's RBI double drove in fellow senior Kaleb Blaskowski for a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, senior pitcher Henry Stempky struck out eight Northmen, walked four and allowed just two hits in a five-inning shutout performance.

Wilcome led Cheboygan with two hits, while Cole Hudson also tallied a hit.

Wilcome was the workhorse on the mound for the Chiefs in game one, striking out 11, walking four and scattering three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched. After Wilcome surrendered a run to the Northmen in the top of the sixth, Stempky came on in relief to get the third out and keep the game tied going into the bottom of the inning.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead after sophomore Dylan Balazovic ripped an RBI single that scored Wilcome in the bottom of the fourth.

Wilcome tallied Cheboygan's other hit in the contest.

Baller lauded the pitching performances of Wilcome and Stempky, who will be a strong 1-2 punch for the Chiefs this spring.

"Both of them threw really well," Baller said. "They were both able to locate their pitches. They had a few walks, but for their first time stepping on the mound, those were two very good outings. It's nice to see those kids throw really well right out of the gate."

The game two win provided an early momentum boost for the Chiefs, who believe they could be in for another strong campaign.

"Just to come out and play that way, I think it's a huge confidence boost for all the kids, knowing that they can compete," Baller said. "As long as they keep the mistakes to a minimum, they're going to have success."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TkJy_0f7UgWyY00

Unable to practice on the field due to bad weather, the excitement level for the Chiefs was through the roof when they hit the diamond Tuesday.

"I have a lot of seniors in this group, and they're excited and rearing to go," Baller said. "I think a lot of them still have a bit of that memory of having (the 2020 season) taken away from them (because of COVID-19), because they would've been sophomores at the time that that happened.

"They're eager to get after it, they're ready to go, and it's exciting and fun when you can get out there and play."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mapKh_0f7UgWyY00

With weather pending, Cheboygan is scheduled to host Bay City John Glenn in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday at noon.

"We're looking forward to it — I just hope Mother Nature agrees with us," Baller said. "We were able to get the tarp on the field, so I know it's supposed to rain the next couple of days. Hopefully that tarp will hold up and keep the water off the infield as much as possible, and maybe we can get a little luck, maybe the forecast will change a little and give us a few more degrees. It should be nice.

"They're (John Glenn) a very good baseball team. They didn't lose much from last year."

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Chiefs pick up win, tie with Northmen in baseball opener

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Mayo Baseball stays frosty ahead of rivalry game against Century

(ABC 6 News) -- Mother Nature once again reared its ugly head -- as the wind advisory and sleet caused several postponements for local high school sports. One game that was supposed to take place Thursday was the baseball crosstown rivalry game pitting Mayo against Century. Yesterday, the Spartans got...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheboygan, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Cheboygan, MI
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
WNCT

Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for the locker […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Seal
Morning Sun

Coleman softball will be one to watch in 2022

It didn’t take long for senior Katelyn Pnacek to make her presence felt in Coleman softball’s first game of the season. In the bottom of the first with a runner on base, Pnacek cracked a bomb into right field, notching her first home run of the 2022 season. She earned a single and a walk in her other two at bats of the game.
COLEMAN, MI
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

572
Followers
523
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy