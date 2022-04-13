Career fair at Alpena Public High School

Teachers interested in working for the state’s seventh-largest school system can attend a virtual job fair. Atlanta Public Schools will hold the online hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon March 26. All of the district-run, non-charter schools will participate in the fair. APS is looking to hire teachers...
On Wednesday, the second annual Warren County Employment & Training Administration (ETA), youth summer job fair connected students at Lake George High School with employers. Nearly 300 students met with businesses from around the region to network and take applications as the busy summer season approaches.
MARCY — SUNY Polytechnic Institute will host a Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Wildcat Fieldhouse at 100 Seymour Road. Students, alumni, and other job seekers are invited to join more than 60 employers. Local, state and national employers will be on-hand to meet with students, alumni and members of the community to discuss current and upcoming job opportunities and internships. The 2022 SUNY Poly Career Fair is open to the public.
Here's a great idea and a way for staff-short businesses to reach potential employees here in the Northland: The Superior Senior High School is making plans to host its first ever Job Fair. Unlike other job fairs, this one will be directly aimed at the teenage students who are currently...
Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Employability Career Fair will be held at the Thad Cochran Center at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Wednesday, April 20. The event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The job and career fair will be for local college students with disabilities. More than 30 employers are […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The halls of Heritage High School were alive Saturday morning, but not with students. Lynchburg City Schools staff hosted an education career fair to help meet potential new team members. LCS was excited to give community members the chance to meet and greet staff from across...
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Schools is looking to add qualified candidates to its team. On Wednesday, the district is hosting a job fair for a number of positions - including substitute teachers, transportation, food services, and more. The job fair will be held at the Atlee Branch Library in...
Northwest College and Career Fair took a hiatus, but the event fostering college and career awareness through collaborating with the community has returned. Jeff Paige teaches robotics and computer science at Northwest High School. He served on the team that organized the event. “We had it several years ago, and...
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of a new high school principal as part of its rescheduled meeting Monday. Harbor Springs Public Schools superintendent Michael Behrmann made a recommendation to the board to approve the hire of Lyle Heinz to...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools wrapped up its two-day job fair Saturday afternoon and it drew quite a crowd. Officials with the school system say more than 107 people signed up to attend Saturday's career fair. They say pre-COVID numbers for the career fair typically ran around...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is taking a new approach to encourage high school students to consider careers in nursing. This summer, the district is partnering with the University at Buffalo's School of Nursing to host a half-day event to teach students about nursing through interactive learning in the hopes of encouraging more teenagers to enter the field after high school.
