Career fair at Alpena Public High School

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 DAYS AGO