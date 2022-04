Four teens are facing charges after alleged homophobic attacks at Loganville High School east of Atlanta, Georgia. The Loganville Police Department confirmed the charges following reports that a 15-year-old boy was shut in a bathroom closet for a prolonged period and sprayed with cleaning products. Law enforcement says that they’re investigating two incidents occurring on 23 and 31 March. The suspects also face allegations that they harassed the 15-year-old by subjecting him to homophobic comments, CBS46 reported. A 17-year-old female student is facing one felony count of false imprisonment. A 16-year-old male is facing two felony counts of false...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 HOURS AGO