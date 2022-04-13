ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chaska, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Jordan, MN
County
Carver County, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Carver, MN
City
Victoria, MN
City
Watertown, MN
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Finney, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Finney; Gray RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 063...077 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...076...084...085...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens... Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
NWS
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions Friday from 11 AM until 8 PM.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Livingston WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Livingston and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of light snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations under one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy