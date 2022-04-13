Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...076...084...085...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens... Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

GRANT COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO