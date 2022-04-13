Flash Flood Warning issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Guadalupe; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL BASTROP, CALDWELL, NORTHEASTERN GUADALUPE, SOUTHEASTERN HAYS, NORTHWESTERN LEE, SOUTHEASTERN TRAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTIES At 219 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated rainfall rates have decreased rapidly across the warned area. Between 1 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1/4 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Seguin, Taylor, Buda, Lockhart, Elgin, Bastrop, Luling, Wimberley, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Tanglewood Forest, Manor, Rollingwood, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge and Thrall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
