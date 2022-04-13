ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, S.Korean won leads gains

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 125.580 125.35 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.364 1.364 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.065 29.145 +0.28 Korean won 1227.400 1236.2 +0.72 Baht 33.640 33.64 0.00 Peso 51.910 52.02 +0.21 Rupiah 14355.000 14360 +0.03 Rupee 76.130 76.13 0.00 Ringgit 4.228 4.231 +0.08 Yuan 6.365 6.3663 +0.03 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 125.580 115.08 -8.36 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3490 -1.06 Taiwan dlr 29.065 27.676 -4.78 Korean won 1227.400 1188.60 -3.16 Baht 33.640 33.39 -0.74 Peso 51.910 50.99 -1.77 Rupiah 14355.000 14250 -0.73 Rupee 76.130 74.33 -2.36 Ringgit 4.228 4.1640 -1.50 Yuan 6.365 6.3550 -0.15 (Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

(Reuters) - U.S-listed shares of major Chinese companies including Didi Global and Alibaba surged on Friday, set to wrap a week that was marked by China’s top policymaker laying out plans to support the country’s capital markets. Shares of the Chinese companies jumped on Friday, with ride-hailing firm...
STOCKS
Reuters

Lebanon banks to sell dollars at approved rate starting March 28

March 25 (Reuters) - Lebanese banks will be allowed to sell the local currency for U.S. dollars and vice-versa starting March 28, on the basis of the rate determined by the central bank's "Sayrafa" platform, the central bank said on Friday. There will be no limitation on the volume of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Won#Emerging Markets#Currency#Currencies#Yen#Asian
CNBC

Another Chinese city has overtaken New York for number of billionaires

Three years ago, American entrepreneur Raj Oswal traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen on behalf of a client. He was so impressed that he stayed and started his own tech company. "You can't find too many other cities in China or around Asia that really embrace innovation as Shenzhen...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies on longest winning streak in two years

* IMF approves Argentina’s $45 bln program -sources. * EM debt sees 11 straight weekly outflows - BofA (Updates with market close) March 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied for an eighth straight day on Friday as investors backed commodity-linked assets, with Brazil’s real hovering at two-year highs as surging inflation kept up expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies surge on a weaker dollar after U.S. Fed hike

* MSCI Latam stocks index set for first day of gains in five * U.S. Fed raises rates by 0.25% * BCB rate decision eyed (Updates prices; adds comment, details) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies bounced on a weaker dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, while Chinese stimulus hopes and continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia also boosted sentiment. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks firmed 2.1% - its first day of gains in the last five - and its currencies counterpart added 0.9%, after declines on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.5%. Brazil's real gained 1.1% against the dollar. Investors are eyeing Brazil's central bank's decision due later in the day. The rate-setting committee, known as Copom, is expected to hike its key rate by 100 basis points. "The key thing to track in the decision statement will be Banco Central's next policy steps in the wake of the Russian invasion as inflationary risks are much higher now than they were in the previous decision," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. "They will definitely signal a more hawkish tone going forward to prevent secondary shocks in the overall economy." Among other Latin American currencies, Mexico's peso and Chile's peso rose 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Brazil exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an unprecedented volume driven by a historically good harvest in 2021, and demand for exports has received a further lift from the war between major suppliers Russia and Ukraine. Aiding confidence, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies, boosting shares in China, Hong Kong and other markets a day after Chinese stocks slumped to a 21-month low. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was "some hope for compromise". Optimism over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also held up gains in most central European currencies including the Polish zloty and Czech crown, which were 1% and 0.8% stronger against the euro, respectively, while the Hungarian forint edged higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1083.26 5.5 MSCI LatAm 2368.22 2.09 Brazil Bovespa 110630.66 1.53 Mexico IPC 53434.14 0.8 Chile IPSA 4695.41 1.57 Argentina MerVal 86705.98 3.154 Colombia COLCAP 1524.10 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1064 1.00 Mexico peso 20.6375 0.88 Chile peso 798.9 1.35 Colombia peso 3831.01 -0.16 Peru sol 3.719 0.46 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.4100 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 0.50 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Tim Ahmann)
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Internet Stocks Were Soaring Today

The Chinese government said it would work to stabilize markets. Chinese securities regulators are also working to prevent the delisting of Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. Chinese stocks have plunged over the last year in part due to a broad regulatory crackdown on companies in that nation. What happened. Chinese...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend gains; Brazil's real rises after rate hike

* Rouble volatile as traders eye war, coupon payments * Brazil cuts 2022 growth forecast, hikes inflation outlook * Argentina Senate to debate $45 billion IMF deal (Adds comment; updates details) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar March 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks edged higher on Thursday as risk appetite ticked up on easing fears around China's spluttering economy, while Brazil's real extended gains a day after the country's central bank hiked interest rates. MSCI's Latin American stocks index gained 2.9%, joining broader emerging market peers, as China, a key trade partner with Latin America, signaled more stimulus. Brazil's real gained 0.8% against the dollar, a day after the Brazilian central bank increased its key interest rate by 100 basis points and hinted at another hike of the same magnitude in May. "The aggressive hiking cycle will have an impact on growth and you're going into an election year, so you may see populist policies coming in. And if there is something that Brazil cannot afford, it is more aggressive fiscal spending," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of emerging market research at Danske Bank. Brazil's economy ministry trimmed its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast and raised its inflation outlook, as Latin America's largest economy grapples with higher food and fuel prices and higher borrowing costs. Argentina's battered peso dipped 0.1% ahead of a debate in its Senate over a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund that, if allowed to proceed, would help the country avoid a messy default. "The market is being quite realistic at understanding that this program is IMF buying time until the next presidential election at the end of 2023," said Marcos Casarin, chief Latin America economist at Oxford Economics. "Argentina has a very strong bargaining power with the IMF because it knows that half of the IMF balance sheet is with Argentina's debt and so it has negotiated pretty much non-existent fiscal rules." The Mexican and Colombian pesos rose 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively, while the Chilean peso fell 0.2%. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira dropped 0.4% after its central bank held the key interest rate steady. The Russian rouble rose in Moscow, while two market sources told Reuters some creditors have received payment, in dollars, of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week. Russia laid down strict new rules for foreigners seeking permits to buy and sell Russian assets ranging from securities to real estate, a client memo by Citigroup showed. After a sharp emergency rate hike in late February, Russia's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 20% on Friday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2012 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1122.00 3.79 MSCI LatAm 2443.95 3 Brazil Bovespa 112978.49 1.68 Mexico IPC 54243.45 1.56 Chile IPSA 4790.24 2.02 Argentina MerVal 89449.12 2.285 Colombia IGBC 1542.46 0.94 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0330 1.15 Mexico peso 20.5070 0.61 Chile peso 799.4 -0.29 Colombia peso 3821.01 0.26 Peru sol 3.75 -0.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.5100 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 1.51 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy