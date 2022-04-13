EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, S.Korean won leads gains

* MSCI Latam stocks index set for first day of gains in five * U.S. Fed raises rates by 0.25% * BCB rate decision eyed (Updates prices; adds comment, details) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies bounced on a weaker dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, while Chinese stimulus hopes and continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia also boosted sentiment. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks firmed 2.1% - its first day of gains in the last five - and its currencies counterpart added 0.9%, after declines on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.5%. Brazil's real gained 1.1% against the dollar. Investors are eyeing Brazil's central bank's decision due later in the day. The rate-setting committee, known as Copom, is expected to hike its key rate by 100 basis points. "The key thing to track in the decision statement will be Banco Central's next policy steps in the wake of the Russian invasion as inflationary risks are much higher now than they were in the previous decision," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. "They will definitely signal a more hawkish tone going forward to prevent secondary shocks in the overall economy." Among other Latin American currencies, Mexico's peso and Chile's peso rose 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Brazil exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an unprecedented volume driven by a historically good harvest in 2021, and demand for exports has received a further lift from the war between major suppliers Russia and Ukraine. Aiding confidence, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies, boosting shares in China, Hong Kong and other markets a day after Chinese stocks slumped to a 21-month low. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was "some hope for compromise". Optimism over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also held up gains in most central European currencies including the Polish zloty and Czech crown, which were 1% and 0.8% stronger against the euro, respectively, while the Hungarian forint edged higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1083.26 5.5 MSCI LatAm 2368.22 2.09 Brazil Bovespa 110630.66 1.53 Mexico IPC 53434.14 0.8 Chile IPSA 4695.41 1.57 Argentina MerVal 86705.98 3.154 Colombia COLCAP 1524.10 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1064 1.00 Mexico peso 20.6375 0.88 Chile peso 798.9 1.35 Colombia peso 3831.01 -0.16 Peru sol 3.719 0.46 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.4100 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 0.50 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Tim Ahmann)

