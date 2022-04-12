No runoffs in Sioux Falls City Council races as Sarah Cole beats incumbent Janet Brekke

Sarah Cole has defeated incumbent Janet Brekke in the race for the Sioux Falls City Council member At-Large A seat, according to unofficial results.

Cole led Brekke with 53% of the vote to 37%, avoiding a runoff in the race.

In the Central District, incumbent Curt Soehl won re-election with 52% of the vote.

Below are the unofficial results with 71 out of 71 precincts partially reporting.

Results: Here are the latest results for Sioux Falls' election day.

At-Large A: Sarah Cole

Sarah Cole had 52.66% of votes. Incumbent Janet Brekke received 36.96% of votes while Bobbi Andera had10.38% of votes.

With Brekke's loss, she has become only the fourth incumbent city councilor to have lost their seat since the city adopted the city council form of government in the early 1990s.

Cole, an Avera Health pediatrician, had been endorsed by four sitting city councilors in February during a fundraiser.

None of the At-Large A candidates have responded to calls for comment.

At-Large B: Rich Merkouris

Rich Merkouris won with 56.99% of the votes. Pam Cole received 43.01% of votes.

"I'm honored to step forward and serve," Merkouris told the Argus Leader.

He said he was excited to "build bridges" with sitting city councilors and community members to keep things moving forward in Sioux Falls.

He thanked Cole for stepping forward and running for election.

Cole said that she felt empowered and that running for election was "life-changing," adding that she'll continue to speak up for marginalized communities.

"I feel really good about the race that I ran," she said.

Southeast: David Barranco

David Barranco won with 59.14% of votes. Cody Ingle trailed with 40.86% of votes.

"Awestruck, humbled, and honored by tonight’s result," Barranco said in a texted statement. "Now, it’s time for the city to unify, working as a team to build a brighter future. I can’t wait to start!"

"I'm obviously very disappointed but proud of the campaign me and my team ran," Ingle said. "I'm excited to see what those elected to City Council do."

Central: Curt Soehl

Incumbent Curt Soehl won with 52.35% of the votes. Emmett Reistroffer followed with 29.09% of votes and Jim Burzynski had 18.55% of votes.

"I'm very happy the citizens of Sioux Falls looked at me and the way we're moving Sioux Falls forward," Soehl said.

Reistroffer said he was disappointed in the results, especially with the low voter turn out.

"My campaign was by the people, for the people, and unfortunately the political establishment prevailed once again with the support of big land developers and their big donors," Restroffer said.

Burzynski, a first-time candidate, said he knew it would be a challenging going against an incumbent with connections and more money. He faced a learning curve about how to run for office.

"I'm encouraged I was still able to garner 19% of the vote," he said.

Burzynski, who ran on improving the city's transit system and making Sioux Falls more friendly to walkers, said he might consider running for office in the future.

"The issues I've been talking about aren't going away," he said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: No runoffs in Sioux Falls City Council races as Sarah Cole beats incumbent Janet Brekke