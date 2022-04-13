Cranford Police Crime Blotter – DWI, Eluding and Drug Arrests

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO