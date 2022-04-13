Buffalo Man Arraigned After Trashing Sheriff’s Car During Transport to Court
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo prisoner being moved from the jail to the courthouse...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo prisoner being moved from the jail to the courthouse...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
🤔 hitting a woman in the head with a hammer? tearing up the back of a cruiser 🤔? I don't think referring to him as a MAN accurate.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2