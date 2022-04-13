ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Discount Makes It the Cheapest Its Ever Been

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is one of the biggest Xbox exclusives in years and is arguably the Xbox exclusive for Xbox Series X owners. Not only is Halo the biggest active running franchise for Xbox, making Master Chief the face of the console, but Halo Infinite was a massive, innovative entry in the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Free Gift

PS4 and PS4 Pro players have been surprised with a free gift. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 -- or any other PlayStation console -- you're set to miss out on this freebie, as it requires a feature that is exclusive to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, this free gift isn't a free game or a free subscription to PS Plus or anything substantial, but free is free. More specifically, and if you haven't already, you can currently redeem the Women Theme 2022, a free PS4 theme. And this is why the freebie doesn't extend to PS5, as PS5 doesn't have themes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox Game Pass#Video Game#Forge Mode#Industries
Gear Patrol

Amazon’s Newest E-Reader Is the Cheapest It's Ever been

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. The 11th-Generation Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon's newest e-reader in the Paperwhite family, is on sale for just $105 today, which equals the cheapest it has ever been. This version...
SHOPPING
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite was delayed by a year because 343 wasn't "proud" of it

Halo Infinite developers have revealed the game was delayed by a year so they could be "proud" of it. In a new interview with The Washington Post, several key developers behind Halo Infinite talk about the process of delaying the shooter by more than a year. Bonnie Ross, general manager of developer 343, reveals that soon after campaign gameplay was shown off for the first time in 2019, 343 developers were saying "this isn’t a game we’re going to be proud of," according to Ross.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X can now switch your TV input with the press of a controller button

Xbox Series X/S consoles now have a feature that changes your TV's input when you hit the Xbox button on the controller. It's a pretty common feature in modern consoles to be able to have your TV automatically switch to the right input when you interact with the controller, and it's a convenience that's easy to take for granted until you try playing on Xbox. Until now, the only way to switch the input while playing Xbox games is to find your TV remote, or failing that, wriggle your way free from the sedating comfort of your couch, trudge through to your TV, and slide your hands all along the sides and bottom looking for the input button.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
GAMINGbible

More Call Of Duty Remasters On The Way, Says Insider

You know, I don't think anyone was overly upset at the news that Call of Duty is apparently set to take a break from its yearly releases. Back in February, a report from Bloomberg claimed that the Treyarch-developed game, originally meant to be released in 2023, would be pushed back until 2024, which would make it the first time that the mainline series has taken a year out since 2004.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Square Enix’s latest RPG falls below 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall, the latest co-op action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, struggled to attract an audience when it launched last March, and has fallen below 10 concurrent players on PC for the first time. As game-tracking site SteamCharts shows, only eight players booted up Babylon’s Fall on...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Official Trailer for New Tekken Series

The massively popular Tekken video game franchise will soon be making its anime debut with Netflix, and the streaming service has given fans a first look at what to expect with its first trailer! The Tekken franchise is one of the most notable fighting game series currently out there today, but the franchise has had quite a bit of trouble when it comes to expanding to other projects. The franchise has made an attempt at a live-action adaptation in the past, but it went as well as you would expect. Now the series is breaking out in a whole new medium.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Dark Souls 3 player beats the game without taking a single step

Someone's actually beaten Dark Souls 3 without taking a single step. Yes, you read that correctly. In the epic 55-minute video just below, YouTuber ymfah, who is no stranger to weird and wonderful runs through FromSoftware's games, has actually managed to beat Dark Souls 3 without walking. There's still movement in the playthrough, mind you, just not in the conventional way of actually moving the analog stick stick to walk.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

LEGO’s NEW PS4, PS5 Game Leaks — After LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releases

LEGO's new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (PS4 and PS5) game reportedly leaked a week after the recent release of the much-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The recent Lego Star Wars collaboration game by developer Traveller's Tale was released last April 5 on multiple platforms, such as PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren't made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn't one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Users Are Getting One Of 2021's Best Games

The all-new, all-different PlayStation Plus is set to be officially rolled out in June, bringing with it a raft of new free games and perks across three separate tiers. Sony officially confirmed the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul in a blog post last month, although certain specifics have yet to be confirmed. It's yet clear, for example, which classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games will be made available to Premium subscribers. Nor do we know which AAA games, exactly, will be offered to those on the Extra tier.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games Teased by Sony

PlayStation Plus is expanding, which means lots more "free" games are being added to the subscription service. The pertinent question is how many and of what quality. Well, according to PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan, Sony has gathered the participation of just about everybody, from big publishers to small indie teams. In total, PlayStation has collected over 200 partners for the expansion of PlayStation Plus, which Ryan claims will result in a "really strong" lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy