SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. But that trend could change in the next couple of years. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, colorectal cancer is estimated to become the leading cause of cancer death in people between 20 and 49 years old, by 2030. So Springfield-based advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer is pushing for awareness among young people for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 21 DAYS AGO